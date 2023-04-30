Food Bank Holds Soggy 34th Annual Tour De Franklin

WHAT RAIN? – Cyclists riding to raise money for the Franklin Food Bank didn’t let a little rain deter them in the 34th annual Tour de Franklin.

More than $126,000 was raised by the Franklin Food Bank through the 34th annual Tour de Franklin, held on April 30.

More than 270 cyclists were expected to pedal out from Franklin High School on a variety of routes of lengths from 5 miles to 62.5 miles.

The Tour is the largest of four major fundraisers held by the Food Bank.

Food Bank executive Director Derrick Smith said that this year’s preliminary total nearly equals that raised last year, which he said was “off the charts.”

“For us to be able to replicate those numbers again this year, really means how much this town is committed to make sure that their neighbors are able to eat,” he said.

Smith said raising the money is all the more important because of the prevalence of food insecurity.

“Food insecurity is a reality for so many people,” he said. We might be feeling OK today, but we might be a divorce or a layoff from food insecurity.”

In addition to donations, Smith said what the Food Bank needs is more volunteers.

“We already have an incredible army of volunteers in place … we have over 20,000 families visit us … we have to have a large crew of volunteers,” he said. The Foo Bank’s corps of volunteers “needs to be larger, it needs to be bilingual.”

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate spoke with Smith and Allie O’Brien, the Food Bank’s development director, at the event:

Here are some scenes from the event:







