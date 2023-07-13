Five New FTPD Officers, Lieutenant and Sergeant Sworn In At Township Council Meeting

TAKING THE OATH – FTPD Lt. Brandon Domotor is ceremonially sworn in to his new rank at the July 11 Township Council meeting.

Four rookies – one of them a township native – and a seasoned officer were ceremonially sworn in to the Franklin Township Police Department at the July 11 Township Council meeting.

Also at the meeting, two newly minted Sergeants and a Lieutenant were sworn in to their new ranks.

The officers starting their law enforcement careers with the FTPD are Franklin native Justin Scott, 23; Tyrell Judson 27, and Marcus Rountree 28, both of Piscataway, and Abdul-Aziz Oudeh 23, a native of Livingston.

Also joining the force is Carron McCluney, 32, of Orange. McCluney served as a Maplewood police officer from 2019 to 2023.

The new hires bring the total number of uniformed FTPD officers to 101. More hires are in the offing, according to FTPD spokesman Det. Sgt. Vincent Wilson.

“We are happy to have the manpower, we are happy to have these distinguished gentlemen,” Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said of the new recruits.

Sworn in as Sergeants were Meghan McCarthy, an 11-year FTPD veteran, and Altwain Burwell, an 18-year FTPD veteran, and sworn in as a Lieutenant was Brandon Domotor, a 17-year FTPD veteran.

