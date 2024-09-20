Fitness Factory Prepares For Major Expansion

READY TO EXPAND – The Fitness Factory health club is preparing for an expansion into adjacent martial arts-related spaces.

After six years of helping people slim down or bulk up, depending on their preference, the Fitness Factory is adding a little bulk of its own.

The health club, located in the Cedar Grove Center on Cedar Grove Lane, will soon begin construction on a more than 5,000-square-foot expansion. The club is taking over two adjacent martial arts spaces.

Management expects the renovations to be complete by March 2025, said PJ Del Mundo, Fitness Factor Somerset’s general manager.

The expansion will result in a 40 percent increase in the health club’s size, Del Mundo said.

“we’re going to get about 20 new pieces of equipment, he said. In addition to standard items such as dumbbells, the new equipment will include pieces from Arsenal Strength, a manufacturer of high-end gymnasium equipment, he said.

“Around this area we would be probably the only ones to have it,” he said. “It’s one of those things that makes us different from other sites. They’re some things that our members and a lot of the community people have been asking for.”

Fitness Factory will also expand its offerings in classes, Del Mundo said.

“Right now we’re sitting at 34, 35 classes,” he said. “But the more classes that I can get, the more I can reach out to different demographics. Because this is a health club, this is not just a bodybuilding gym or an athletic gym. This is a gym for everyone that’s looking to, you know, possibly want to start their new current health movement or just have a better outcome of life, this is the place to start.”

“We’re also planning to put a bigger turf area,” he said. “Our turf area is obviously very small back there, but we’re planning to put a bigger turf, about a 10-yard turf, hopefully, that you could actually do sled pushes and other type of training, like athletic training.”

The process could begin in about a month or so, he said.

“We are planning to start the demolition once the dojo moves out,” he said. “From what I was told, the dojo should be moving out within the next four to six weeks. So once they’re out, that should give us enough time to floor-plan everything with our architects and then from what I was told by my directors is that we would be done with everything by the beginning of March. So it’s a quick turnaround.”

“We’ve been flirting with this for a while now, but it wouldn’t happen until the contract was signed,” he said.

Del Mundo said the renovations will be planned so that the main health club will not have to shut down.



