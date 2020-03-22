First Franklin COVID-19 Death; Total Cases Set At 15, Including 9-Year-Old

A 73-year-old township man is Franklin’s first fatality attributed to the coronavirus, and a 9-year-old child is among four new cases, authorities said March 22.

The man who died was the township’s first recorded positive coronavirus case, according to a person with knowledge of the circumstances. He also had underlying medical issues, the person said.

As of March 22, a total of 15 residents had tested positive for the disease, with four being added since March 20, according to the Somerset County Health Department.

The four new cases are a 40-year-old, a 43-year-old, a 77-year-old and a 9-year-old, according to a Facebook post made by Mayor Phil Kramer.

According to the health department, the best way to protect yourself and your family from the coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. – Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.