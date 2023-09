First Day Of School 2023: Franklin Park School Welcomes New Principal

September 7 was the first day of school for township students in grades K-12.

In addition to welcoming new students, several schools in the District welcomed new administrators, one of whom was Franklin Park School principal Jennifer Stein.

Stein, who came to FPS from being the vice-principal at Elizabeth Avenue School, took some time to speak with the Franklin Reporter & Advocate at the end of her first day in her new job.







