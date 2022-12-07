First Baptist Church Of Lincoln Gardens Receives Grant

First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens is one of 13 local organization receiving a total of nearly $500,000 in grants from the St. Peter’s Healthcare System.

The church, located on Somerset Street, received the grant to “support their wellness and care initiatives that addresses health care inequities,” according to a press release about the awards.

The grants were given in support of efforts that address social determinants of health, according to the release.

“We are excited and honored to be able to award these one-time grants to a diverse range of organizations that are helping to enhance the lives of the residents in the communities we serve,” Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, president and CEO, Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, said in the release. “Our mission at Saint Peter’s is to provide humble service to humanity and we are proud to extend our good work beyond the walls of the hospital and support the efforts of those mission-driven entities who lift up those in need spiritually, emotionally and physically.”

Through the grants, St. Peter’s is reciprocating to the community for supporting its healthcare workers during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release said.

“We understand that there are many factors that impact one’s health and overall well-being,” Hirsch said in the release. “We have been addressing social determinants of health to help improve the lives of those affected by food insecurity, mental health issues or lack of education and resources.”

The grants we have awarded will help address the environmental and socioeconomic factors that affect one’s health by providing funds for tuition, mental health support, nutritious food, and pathways to career success, among other benefits,” Hirsch said.



