Fire District 3 Voters Approve Purchase Of Vehicles

COUNTING THE VOTES – Chantal Orphanos, Fire District 3’s administrative secretary (center), counts the votes after the November 18 special election.

Voters in Fire District 3 on November 18 approved the purchase of fire apparatus and command cars for the East Franklin Volunteer Fire Department and Community Volunteer Fire Company #1.

The approvals came in the form of a special election to decide the two questions. More than 90 ballots were cast, a high number for a fire election.

Voters approved the purchase of a pumper truck to replace a 2005 model and a 2011 command vehicle for the East Franklin Department, and a 2007 command vehicle for Community.

Voters already approved $475,000 of the approximate $1.2 million needed for the purchases. The November 18 vote was required by state law to affirm voters approved of the purchases.

The bulk of the cost – $745,000 – will be included in the Fire District 3 budget up for approval in the February 2025 fire elections.

East Franklin Chief Dan Krushinski thanked the voters of Fire District 3 who voted to approve the purchase.

He said the new pumper is needed because they are only rated for about 20 years.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate spoke with Chief Krushinski and Commissioner Patti Ferretti after the vote:





