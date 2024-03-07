Fire District 2 Receives $75K Firefighter Grant

The three volunteer fire departments that comprise Fire District 2 will benefit from a $75,000 grant the District received through a federal program.

The District was one of 353 firefighting organizations that received $20 million under the American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant program. The departments under the Fire District 2 umbrella are Franklin Park, Griggstown and Little Rocky Hill fire departments.

The money will go to buying turnout gear for the firefighters in the three departments, said Bryan Hermann, Fire District 2’s clerk.

Turnout gear is the firefighting equipment worn by firefighters when responding to a fire, and can include jackets, pants, boots, helmets and hoods.

The grant program was competitive. Money awarded can be used for protective and cleaning equipment.

Firefighter grants were previously awarded in 2022, when $10 million was awarded to 293 fire departments.

“I am pleased that my administration was able to double the allocation of ARP funds in this year’s budget from $10 million to $20 million to fire departments, which provide critical, life-saving services in our communities,” Governor Phil Murphy said in a press release about the grants. “The continuation of the American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grant Program for a second cycle means local governments don’t have to break the bank to get firefighters the gear and equipment they need. We’re putting our federal tax dollars to use here in New Jersey communities for essential services.”

““It can be difficult for fire departments to replace equipment when needed due to the high costs involved and financial constraints,” state Department of Community Affairs Acting Commissioner Jacquelyn A. Suárez said in the release. “The American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grants give fire departments the ability to purchase the equipment they need to protect our communities and keep themselves safe.”

“DCA is proud to administer this important grant program and direct federal funds to the public servants who answer the call to serve their community despite enormous risk to their lives,” she said.

According to the release, fire departments will use the grant funding to help cover costs associated with the purchases of:

Protective clothing (turnout clothing ensembles, pants, helmets, hoods, gloves, footwear, etc.);

Cleaning and advanced cleaning equipment;

Breathing apparatuses;

Personal protective equipment (PPE); and

Other fire and/or virus protection equipment as determined to be appropriate by DCA’s Division of Local Government Services (DLGS).

Other Somerset County fire departments receiving grants were

Basking Ridge Fire Company No. ​​ 1 – $50,000 ​

Bedminster Township Far Hills Bedminster Fire – $20,000 ​​

Bedminster Township Pottersville Volunteer Fire Company – $40,000 ​​

Bound Brook Borough – $50,000 ​​

Green Brook Township – $75,000 ​​

Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire District 2 – $75,000 ​

North Plainfield Borough – $50,000 ​

Rocky Hill Borough – $40,000 ​







