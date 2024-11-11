Film, Panel Discussion On Proposed ‘Green Amendment’ Set For November 14

A film screening and panel discussion about a proposed “Green Amendment” to the state Constitution is set for 7-8 p.m. November 14 at the Board of Education administration building, 2301 Route 27.

The event is sponsored by the Franklin Township Environmental Commission.

The after-movie panel will include state Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-16), one of amendment’s prime sponsors; activist, author and Delaware Riverkeeper Maya Van Rossum, and Robin Suydam, vice-chairperson of the Environmental Commission.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not necessary.

NJ’s “Green Amendment” (SCR-43) is currently being considered by the Senate’s Budget and Appropriation Committee. The discussion will provide more information about the bill’s status in Trenton and similar amendments in 14 states, including Montana, New York and Pennsylvania.

According to its interpretive statement, this amendment provides that every person has a constitutional right to a clean environment. This includes the right to clean air, pure water, and healthy habitats. The amendment would require the State to preserve public natural resources. The State would also be required to prevent others from destroying or damaging public natural resources.

In addition to founding this movement, Van Rossum is the Delaware Riverkeeper and author of “The Green Amendment: The Peoples’ Fight for a Clean, Safe and Healthy Environment.” She’s a skilled activist, attorney, strategist and community organizer, and has testified multiple times, by invitation, before US Congressional committees. She was named among Philadelphia Business Journal’s Power 100 in 2019 and one Of The “10 Most Influential People of 2015” When It Comes to Energy Issues by SNL Energy.

For more information about Maya and the movement, see https://forthegenerations.org/