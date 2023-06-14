FHS Track Teams Seniors Feted

THEIR SPECIAL DAY– FHS boys’ and girls’ track teams seniors at their party June 13.

Seniors on the Franklin High School boys’ and girls’ track teams were celebrated June 13 with a picnic and a “Senior Night” ceremony.

The party started at about 2:30 p.m. near the Warrior Stadium concession stand. The athletes were served a varied menu, including chicken strips, pulled pork and fruit.

The students sang and danced and later, posed for pictures with family and friends.

The athletes honored were:

Cameren Anderson, Captain

Destiny Baffour Awuah, Captain

Aaron Taylor

Halen Abera

Quasim Ashford

Daniel Okafor

Diamond Okafor

Brooklyn De Lon

Madison Esser

Cadeen Nyamekye

Curtis Nyamekye

Angel Isabel

Malcolm Grant

Alexandra Hajdu-Nemeth

Damita St Rose

Laurencia Osei

Sharif Darouanou

Tahir Robinson

Avery Scott

Alex Desamour, Captain

Miranda McLean, Captain

The teams are coached by head coaches Dashaun Gourdine and Jason Yanchuck, with assistant coaches Jamon Dunn, Billy Hill, Shaunte Quonines, Eric Osman and Matt Young.

Here are some photos from the day:







Your Thoughts

comments