FHS Track Teams Seniors Feted
Seniors on the Franklin High School boys’ and girls’ track teams were celebrated June 13 with a picnic and a “Senior Night” ceremony.
The party started at about 2:30 p.m. near the Warrior Stadium concession stand. The athletes were served a varied menu, including chicken strips, pulled pork and fruit.
The students sang and danced and later, posed for pictures with family and friends.
The athletes honored were:
- Cameren Anderson, Captain
- Destiny Baffour Awuah, Captain
- Aaron Taylor
- Halen Abera
- Quasim Ashford
- Daniel Okafor
- Diamond Okafor
- Brooklyn De Lon
- Madison Esser
- Cadeen Nyamekye
- Curtis Nyamekye
- Angel Isabel
- Malcolm Grant
- Alexandra Hajdu-Nemeth
- Damita St Rose
- Laurencia Osei
- Sharif Darouanou
- Tahir Robinson
- Avery Scott
- Alex Desamour, Captain
- Miranda McLean, Captain
The teams are coached by head coaches Dashaun Gourdine and Jason Yanchuck, with assistant coaches Jamon Dunn, Billy Hill, Shaunte Quonines, Eric Osman and Matt Young.
Here are some photos from the day: