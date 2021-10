The Franklin High School boys’ soccer team played to a 1-1 tie October 25 against Gil St. Bernards.

Gil struck first with a goal after the 14-minute mark of the second half.

With just about two minutes left in the game, senior Vernon Spencer scored off a feed from senior Ilyas Jaber.

Franklin’s goalie, senior Brett Pallay, recorded nine saves.

Here are some scenes from the game: