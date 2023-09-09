Quantcast

FHS Sports: Warriors Soccer Falls To Bernards In Season Opener, 3-0

Added by Bill Bowman on September 9, 2023.
Saved under Boys' Soccer, High School, Sports

The Franklin High School boys’ soccer team was shut out September 9 by Bernards, 3-0, in the Warriors’ season opener.

All three of Bernards’ goals were scored in the first half. The game was called at half-time due to impending severe thunderstorms.

The Warriors had several chances to get on the board, but most of the game was played on their half of the pitch.

The Warriors next face Hillsborough at 4 p.m. September 12.

Here are some scenes from the game:

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …