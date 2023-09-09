FHS Sports: Warriors Soccer Falls To Bernards In Season Opener, 3-0

The Franklin High School boys’ soccer team was shut out September 9 by Bernards, 3-0, in the Warriors’ season opener.

All three of Bernards’ goals were scored in the first half. The game was called at half-time due to impending severe thunderstorms.

The Warriors had several chances to get on the board, but most of the game was played on their half of the pitch.

The Warriors next face Hillsborough at 4 p.m. September 12.

Here are some scenes from the game:

