FHS Sports: Warriors Soccer Extends Unbeaten Streak With 3-2 OT Victory Over Del Val

CELEBRATION – Senior Grey Grealish and Junior Juston White celebrate Grealish’s goal September 10 in a game against Delaware Valley.

The Franklin High School Warriors soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to three on September 10 with a 3-2 double-overtime win over Delaware Valley Regional High School.

Senior Grey Grealish led the Warriors to victory, scoring the team’s first goal and putting the game away for Franklin in the double overtime.

Franklin scored first in the first period on Grealish’s boot of an assist by Senior Dan Straub. Del Val scored later in the period to tie the game.

Senior Zalan Vargo gave the Warriors the lead later in the first period, with an assist by Daniel Ordonez.

Del Val tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, which led to the overtime frames.

Neither team could score in the first overtime.

Grealish found the net in the second overtime, on an assist by Sophomore Emmanuel Agbakoba.

The Warriors next game is on September 17, against Phillipsburg, at home.

