FHS Sports: Warriors Sign Letters Of Commitment To Play In College

Added by Bill Bowman on May 9, 2023.
Saved under High School, Sports
Warriors On The Move – The 16 FHS athletes who signed Letters of Commitment at a May 9 ceremony.

Sixteen Franklin High School Warriors representing nine different sports signed letters of commitment to college at a May 9 ceremony in the school gymnasium.

Two of the students athletes signed with Division I schools: Skyler Tavarez, a member of the cheer squad who will attend the University of Delaware, and Jordon Cole of the football team, who will attend Delaware State University.

After signing their letters of intent, the students were joined by family members, coaches and friends for photos.

Also signing their letters of intent were:

Swim

  • Matthew Menotti, Drew University
  • Scout Lowrie, Wheaton College

Baseball

  • Myles Castillo, Centenary University
  • Samuele Mattia, Delaware Valley University
  • Eric Pydeski, Raritan Valley Community College

Wrestling

  • Johan Aguilar, Johnson and Wales

Track and Field

  • Miranda McLean, Lincoln University
  • Cameren Anderson, Virginia State University
  • Angel Isabel, Middlesex County College

Women’s Soccer

  • Jess Shea, Wilkes University
  • Anabel Makutonin, Kean University

Football

  • Donte McQuilla, Carthage College

Men’s Basketball

  • Cameron Snowden, Emmanuel University
  • Jake Novielli, Pfeiffer University

A 17th athlete, Alyssa Pecorella of the women’s basketball team, could not attend the ceremony. She will attend Kean University.

