FHS Sports: Warriors Sign Letters Of Commitment To Play In College

Warriors On The Move – The 16 FHS athletes who signed Letters of Commitment at a May 9 ceremony.

Sixteen Franklin High School Warriors representing nine different sports signed letters of commitment to college at a May 9 ceremony in the school gymnasium.

Two of the students athletes signed with Division I schools: Skyler Tavarez, a member of the cheer squad who will attend the University of Delaware, and Jordon Cole of the football team, who will attend Delaware State University.

After signing their letters of intent, the students were joined by family members, coaches and friends for photos.

Also signing their letters of intent were:

Swim

Matthew Menotti, Drew University

Scout Lowrie, Wheaton College

Baseball

Myles Castillo, Centenary University

Samuele Mattia, Delaware Valley University

Eric Pydeski, Raritan Valley Community College

Wrestling

Johan Aguilar, Johnson and Wales

Track and Field

Miranda McLean, Lincoln University

Cameren Anderson, Virginia State University

Angel Isabel, Middlesex County College

Women’s Soccer

Jess Shea, Wilkes University

Anabel Makutonin, Kean University

Football

Donte McQuilla, Carthage College

Men’s Basketball

Cameron Snowden, Emmanuel University

Jake Novielli, Pfeiffer University

A 17th athlete, Alyssa Pecorella of the women’s basketball team, could not attend the ceremony. She will attend Kean University.

Here’s an extended photo gallery on the event:







