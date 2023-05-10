FHS Sports: Warriors Sign Letters Of Commitment To Play In College
Sixteen Franklin High School Warriors representing nine different sports signed letters of commitment to college at a May 9 ceremony in the school gymnasium.
Two of the students athletes signed with Division I schools: Skyler Tavarez, a member of the cheer squad who will attend the University of Delaware, and Jordon Cole of the football team, who will attend Delaware State University.
After signing their letters of intent, the students were joined by family members, coaches and friends for photos.
Also signing their letters of intent were:
Swim
- Matthew Menotti, Drew University
- Scout Lowrie, Wheaton College
Baseball
- Myles Castillo, Centenary University
- Samuele Mattia, Delaware Valley University
- Eric Pydeski, Raritan Valley Community College
Wrestling
- Johan Aguilar, Johnson and Wales
Track and Field
- Miranda McLean, Lincoln University
- Cameren Anderson, Virginia State University
- Angel Isabel, Middlesex County College
Women’s Soccer
- Jess Shea, Wilkes University
- Anabel Makutonin, Kean University
Football
- Donte McQuilla, Carthage College
Men’s Basketball
- Cameron Snowden, Emmanuel University
- Jake Novielli, Pfeiffer University
A 17th athlete, Alyssa Pecorella of the women’s basketball team, could not attend the ceremony. She will attend Kean University.
Here’s an extended photo gallery on the event: