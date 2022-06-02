FHS Sports: Warriors Knocked Out Of NJSIAA Baseball Tournament, 7-1

The Franklin High School baseball Warriors fell to the Elizabeth Minutemen, 7-1, June 1 in the opening round of the 2022 NJSIAA baseball tournament.

Elizabeth jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning, then added three more runs in the second to make it 4-1.

Franklin got on the board with a run in the fourth inning, but the Minutemen added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to ensure their victory.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 9-14 overall and 6-7 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:





