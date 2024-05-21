FHS Sports: Warriors Best Hillsborough, 6-3

Junior Mike Schiermeyer and Sophomore Stanley Madera went 3-for-3 May 20 in the Franklin High School baseball team’s 6-3 defeat of Hillsborough High School.

Franklin took an early 3-0 lead in the 2nd inning, then added another in the 3rd.

Hillsborough got on the board in the 3rd inning, plating one run. Franklin answered in its half of the 3rd with another run.

Franklin and Hillsborough each scored a run in the 4th.

The 5th and 6th innings saw both teams score their final runs.

Junior Izaiah Robinson went 2-for-5, with two RBIs.

Senior Anthony Buroughs and Junior Jacob Gordon each went 2-for-3.

Junior Shaylen Patel went 1-for-4.

With the win, Franklin improves to 9-12 overall and 6-3 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:







