FHS Sports: Warriors Basketball Loses Close Season Opener To Rutgers Prep

UP AND AWAY – Freshman Jah’naad Cady scores during the Warriors’ season-opener against Rutgers Prep.

A spurt of five points with about 43 seconds left in the game sealed the fate of the Franklin High School Warriors basketball team against Rutgers Prep in their December 14 season opener.

The Warriors, who were leading 49-48 at that point in the game, had no answer for the final five points recorded by the Argonauts.

The game was as close as the score implies. Rutgers Prep took the first quarter, 16-12, but the Warriors came back in the second quarter, outscoring the Argonauts 16-14 and going into halftime down 30-28.

The teams battled to a 10-10 ties in the third quarter, with Rutgers Prep barely outscoring Franklin 13-11 in the final frame.

The Warriors were at times down by as many as nine points, but they repeatedly battled back.

Senior Cam Brown led all scores with 24 points, a third of those from the foul line. He also recorded three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Senior Devon Riddick scored eight points, with seven rebounds and an assist.

Junior Christian Lewis scored six points, and senior Elisha Brown scored five points, with seven rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and six steals.

Seniors AjianiPeck-Wakunda and Keith Morris, and freshman Jah’naad Cady scored two points each.

The Warriors next take on Plainfield High School at 1 p.m. on December 16.

Here are some scenes from the game:







