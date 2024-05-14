FHS Sports: Warriors Baseball Upset By Rutgers Prep In Somerset County Tourney, 3-2

WARMING UP – Senior Warren Bell gets in some pregame throws before the Warriors’ Somerset County Tournament game against crosstown rival Rutgers Prep.

An eighth-inning run cemented an upset victory for No. 13 Rutgers Prep over No. 5 Franklin High School in the second round of the Somerset County Tournament on May 13.

The two teams played five innings of scoreless baseball before Rutgers Prep scored twice in the 6th inning to grab a late lead.

Franklin bounced right back in their half of the 7th inning with a two-run bomb by senior Anthony Buroughs.

Rutgers Prep took the lead again in the 8th inning, and held Franklin scoreless in the bottom of the inning to notch the win.

Rodrick Ray went two-for-two, with two singles and a walk.

Sophomore Shayne Rooney went one-for-four with a double, while Buroughs and junior Jacob Gordon went one-for-three.

Junior Shaylen Patel walked twice.

On the mound, senior Warren Bell pitched six innings, giving up four hits and two runs, one of them earned. He struck out eight and walked three.

Junior Mark Schiemeyer pitched two innings, giving up one earned run on six strikeouts and three walks.

With the loss, Franklin drops to 7-10 overall and 6-3 in the Skyland Conference.

The Warriors close out their season on May 15 at Montgomery.

Here are some scenes from the game:







Your Thoughts

comments