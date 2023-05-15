FHS Sports: Warriors Baseball Defeats Middlesex, 5-4

SAAAFE! – Peyton Bonds slides safely into second base during the Warriors’ May 15 game against MIddlesex.

The Franklin High School baseball Warriors overcame five errors to best Middlesex, 5-4, on May 15.

All five of the Warriors’ runs were unearned because Middlesex, too, committed five errors.

Franklin took the first lead, 1-0, in the first inning, but Middlesex came back in their half of the second to go ahead 2-0.

Both teams scored one run in the third, leaving Middlesex with a 3-2 lead.

Franklin tacked on another two runs in the fifth inning, and a solo run in the sixth. MIddlesex put another run on the board in their half of the sixth, but Franklin held on to the 5-4 lead.

Junior Ryan Mrotek pitched three innings, giving up two hits and three runs, one of them earned. Mrotek also recorded four walks and three strikeouts.

Sophomore Mike Schiermeyer picked up the win with his four innings of work. He gave up three hits and one unearned run, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Junior Anthony Buroughs and Sophomore Izaiah Robinson went two-for-three, with Robinson scoring two runs and Buroughs scoring one run.

Also scoring runs were Senior Peyton Bonds and Junior Veer Singh.

With the win, Franklin evens up their overall record at 10-10, and improves to 5-6 in the Skyland Conference.





