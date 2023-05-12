FHS Sports: Warrior Teams Have Mixed Results On The Diamonds

‘SCUSE ME WHILE I SKY – Senior Myles Castillo leaps to avoid being taken out by a slide during the Warriors’ May 11 game against East Brunswick.

The Franklin High School softball Warriors survived a late rally to hold on for a win, but the baseball Warriors were overwhelmed by their opponent in May 11 action.

Despite a late-inning four-run rally by Princeton, the Warrior softball team held on to win 8-7. Freshman Josslyn Sejeck pitched the complete game, giving up seven runs – three of them earned – on nine hits, with six strikeouts and a walk.

Things were looking fine for the FHS baseball team early in their game against East Brunswick, with the Warriors scoring three in the bottom of the second inning to tie the game.

But an eight-run third inning for the Bears sealed the Warriors’ fate, with Franklin not able to get on the scoreboard again, finally falling 12-3.

Junior Veer Singh lasted two innings, giving up five earned runs on five hits, with four walks and two strikeouts.

Junior Ryan Mrotek pitched three-plus innings, giving up one run on one hit with six strikeouts.

Junior Anthony Buroughs pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up three runs – two of them earned – on three hits, with two walks.

Senior Sohan Patel pitched the game’s final inning, striking out two.

In the softball game, Junior Mia Elliot brought in two RBIs on one hit, while Sophomore Mia Sanchez-Balzac brought in two RBIs on a walk.

junior Zoe Ling went three-for-four, scoring two runs and knocking in an RBI. Freshman Victoria Gabryszewski went two-for-four with a run and an RBI.

Sophomore Victoria Pydeski went two-for-three, scoring two runs and an RBI.

Junior Sophia Ziegler went two-for-four and scored a run.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 6-13 overall and 3-10 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:

On the baseball diamond, Senior Eric Pydeski went one-for-two, knocking in two RBIs.

Junior Veer Singh went one-for-one and scored a run. Senior Ryan Piro went one-for-three and scored a run, while Sophomore Mike Schiermeyer went one-for-two and scored a run.

With the loss the Warriors fall to 8-10 overall and 4-6 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:







