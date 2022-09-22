Quantcast

FHS Sports: Warrior Soccer – Girls Win, Boys Fall Short

Added by Bill Bowman on September 21, 2022.
Both Franklin High School varsity soccer teams saw action on September 21, but ended up with different results.

The girls’ team blanked Phillipsburg 5-0, while the boys’ team fell to Hillsborough 3-2.

Senior Jessica Shea scored twice in the girls’ team’s victory. Also contributing to the winning effort were freshmen Sinai Kelliehan and Zayla Salas, and sophomore Keliah Cottrell.

The boys’ were leading 2-1 at halftime, but Hillsborough scored two unanswered goals in the second half to take the game.

With their win, the girls’ team improves to 2-4 overall and 0-4 in the Skyland conference.

Here are some scenes from the girls’ game:



