FHS Sports: Warrior Field Hockey Falls To Voorhees

The Franklin High School Warriors field hockey team had a hard time starting up against Voorhees High School, dropping their match against the Vikings, 3-1.

Voorhees consistently kept the Warriors deep in their own territory, and kept the pressure on their goalie, junior Rebecca Russo, who had 12 saves on the day.

Franklin’s only score came with 34 seconds left in the match, when senior Madison Luck put the ball in the goal. She was assisted by junior Samantha Gordon.

With the loss, Franklin drops to 1-2 overall on the season.

Here are some scenes from the game:





