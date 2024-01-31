FHS Sports: Warrior Basketball Defeats Robbinsville, 57-43

The Franklin High School Warriors basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak January 30 with a decisive 57-43 win over Robbinsville.

The game didn’t start out well for the Warriors, with Robbinsville taking a quick lead while nothing initially dropped for Franklin.

Robbinsville led at the end of the first quarter, 12-9.

The Warriors picked up in the second quarter, outpacing Robbinsville 16-11 and ending the first half leading 25-23.

Franklin came out strong in the third frame, outscoring Robbinsville 14-7.

An 18-14 fourth quarter tied the game up for the Warriors.

Junior Shaylen Patel led all scorers with 17 points, 15 of them coming from beyond the arc.

Senior Cam Brown scored 13 points, while Seniors Elisha Brown scored eight points and Landen Miller scored six points.

Senior Devon Riddick scored four points, Senior Keith Morris scored three points, and Junior Christian Lewis, Freshman Jah’naad Cady and Sophomore Isiah Pennyfeather scored two points each.

With the win, Franklin improves to 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the Skyland Conference.

Following are some scenes from the game:







