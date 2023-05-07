FHS Sports: Warrior Baseball Seniors Get Their Special Day

The 10 seniors on the Franklin High School baseball team were honored with their Senior Night on May 5.

The seniors received gifts as they were escorted by their parents to a special picture area.

The seniors honored were:

Ryan Piro

Eric Pydeski

Sohan Patel

Samuele Mattia

Jaimin Shah

Manager, Molly Smith

Gregory Ayube

Peyton Bonds

Myles Castillo

Lawrence Ho

The Warrior coaching staff is Head Coach Nick Zucchero, Assistant Coach Chris McEvoy, Assistant Coach Joe Catalfamo, Assistant Coach Tom Farley and Assistant Coach Derrick Castillo.

Here are some scenes from the event:







Your Thoughts

comments