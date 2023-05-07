Quantcast

FHS Sports: Warrior Baseball Seniors Get Their Special Day

Added by Bill Bowman on May 7, 2023.
The 10 seniors on the Franklin High School baseball team were honored with their Senior Night on May 5.

The seniors received gifts as they were escorted by their parents to a special picture area.

The seniors honored were:

  • Ryan Piro
  • Eric Pydeski
  • Sohan Patel
  • Samuele Mattia
  • Jaimin Shah
  • Manager, Molly Smith
  • Gregory Ayube
  • Peyton Bonds
  • Myles Castillo
  • Lawrence Ho

The Warrior coaching staff is Head Coach Nick Zucchero, Assistant Coach Chris McEvoy, Assistant Coach Joe Catalfamo, Assistant Coach Tom Farley and Assistant Coach Derrick Castillo.

Here are some scenes from the event:



