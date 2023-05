FHS Sports: Unified Track Seniors Honored At Senior Night

The five seniors on the Franklin High School Unified Track team were honored May 8.

The athletes were escorted by family as they made their way through a phalanx of teammates and were given goodie bags and pillows.

The seniors honored were:

Emily Gardner

William Bongiorno

Jessica Castillo

Daniel Gallagher

Roma Antala

The team is coached by Lauren Francis.

Here are some scenes from the event:







