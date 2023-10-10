FHS Sports: Soccer Warriors Win Buzzer-Beater In Somerset County Tourney First Round Over Immaculata, 1-0

LAST-SECOND WIN – Joseph Tucker and Christopher Licona celebrate after they teamed up to score the winning goal in Franklin’s first-round Somerset County Tournament win October 9.

The Franklin High School boys’ soccer team couldn’t have won their first-round Somerset County Tournament game in any more dramatic fashion.

The Warriors had been knocking on the door of Immaculata’s goalkeeper for the entire 40 minutes when, with just seconds left, Freshman Christopher Licona fed Senior Joseph Tucker in front of Immaculata’s goal, and Tucker booted it in for the score just as time ran out.

Franklin’s bench exploded, players swarming Licona and Tucker, and fans cheered in the stands.

The win propels Franklin to the tournament’s second round, where the 11th-seed Warriors will take on 6th-seed Bridgewater at Bridgewater on October 1.

Here are some scenes from the game:







