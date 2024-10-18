Quantcast

FHS Sports: Soccer Warriors Battle To 2-2 Tie With Rutgers Prep

Added by Bill Bowman on October 18, 2024.
Saved under Boys' Soccer, High School, Sports

The Franklin High School boys’ soccer team took on the Argonauts of Rutgers Prep on October 17, battling to a 2-2 tie.

Franklin struck first, with Senior Ike Eluwa finding the goal early in the first half.

Franklin held the lead until there was about three minutes left in the half, when Rutgers Prep tied the game.

Franklin regained the lead early in the second half, with Senior Joseph Danielsen feeding Senior Cristoforous Paulus.

Rutgers Prep tied the game late in the half, after which the teams played two scoreless overtime periods.

Here are some scenes from the game:



