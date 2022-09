The Franklin High School field hockey and girls’ tennis teams lost their matches on September 20.

The tennis team, playing at home, fell to Hillsborough, 5-0.

The field hockey team, playing at Warren Hills, fell to the Streaks 11-0.

With the losses, the tennis team falls to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the Skyland Conference.

The field hockey team falls to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Skyland Conference.