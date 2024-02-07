FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Stun Hillsborough, Avenge Earlier Loss, 61-57

HIGH SCORER – Iyanna Cotten during the Lady Warriors’ basketball game against Hillsborough.

Iyanna Cotten scored 19 points – going 7-for-7 from the foul line – to lead the Lady Warriors to a 61-56 victory over Hillsborough High School on February 6.

The victory may have been sweeter because it came on the night that Cotten and her five fellow seniors – Morgan Lewis, Olivia Lewis, Tiffany Pecorella, London Sutton, and Leilani Mettle – were honored on Senior Night.

The game started out slow for Franklin, who didn’t make it out of single-digits by the end of the first quarter. Hillsborough took that frame, 15-6.

But the Lady Warriors woke up in the second quarter, going on an 11-0 tear before Hillsborough got on the board in the second.

Franklin walked into the locker room carrying a 30-27 lead at halftime.

Franklin and Hillsborough spent the rest of the game trading leads, with neither team getting more than a few points ahead.

Hillsborough tried to take control of the game in the third quarter. The Raiders outscored the Lady Warriors 20-15, regaining the lead, 47-45.

The final frame was Franklin’s, with the Lady Warriors outscoring Hillsborough 16-9 and taking the game.

Also scoring double-digits for the Lady Warriors were Freshman Aleah Sunkins with 16 points, and Freshman Alivia Stewart scoring 11 points.

Sophomore Alissa Myers scored seven points, and Seniors Tiffany Pecorella and Morgan Lewis scored four points each.

With the win, the Lady Warriors even up their record at 11-11 overall and 3-4 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:







