FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Softball Tops Mt. St. Mary 3-1

SQUARING UP – Senior Sophia Ziegler squares up for a bunt attempt during the Lady Warriors May 20 game against Mt. St. Mary.

A pair of runs in the bottom of the 4th inning broke a 1-1 tie and proved to be the winners in Franklin High School softball’s 3-1 victory May 20 over Mr. St. Mary.

Mt. St. Mary took an early lead, plating one in their half of the 2nd inning, but Franklin bounced right back and tied the game in the bottom of the 3rd.

Senior Zoe Ling and Sophomore Casey Gomez Miranda went 1-for-3, each with a run scored.

Senior Sydni Fields went 1-for-2.

Sophomore Josslyn Sejeck pitched seven innings and gave up five hits with four strikeouts.

With the win, Franklin improves to 16-8 overall and 9-1 in the Skyland Conference.

Following are some scenes from the game:







