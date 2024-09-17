Quantcast

FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Soccer Team Notches First Win, 2-1 Vs Union

Added by Bill Bowman on September 17, 2024.
Saved under Girls' Soccer, High School, Sports

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors soccer team earned their first victory on September 16 by beating Union 2-1.

Junior Sinai Kelliehan scored both goals for the Lady Warriors, both of which came in the first period.

Senior Eliana Montas and Freshman Jamila McRiney each recorded one assist in the win.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 1-4 overall.

The Lady Warriors’ next home match is September 18 against North Hunterdon.

Here are some scenes from the game:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …