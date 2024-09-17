FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Soccer Team Notches First Win, 2-1 Vs Union

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors soccer team earned their first victory on September 16 by beating Union 2-1.

Junior Sinai Kelliehan scored both goals for the Lady Warriors, both of which came in the first period.

Senior Eliana Montas and Freshman Jamila McRiney each recorded one assist in the win.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 1-4 overall.

The Lady Warriors’ next home match is September 18 against North Hunterdon.

Here are some scenes from the game:






