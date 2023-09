FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Soccer Team Falls To Hillsborough In Season Opener, 1-0

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors’ soccer team dropped their season-opening game to Hillsborough on September 7, 1-0.

Hillsborough scored its loan goal in the first half, and held on to the lead to take the match.

The Lady Warriors start the season at 0-1.

Here are some scenes from the game:

