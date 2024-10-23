FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Soccer Honored At Senior Night
A dozen seniors on the Franklin High School girls’ soccer team were honored October 22 during the annual Senior Night Celebration.
The ceremony was held before the squad’s match against Colonia, which ended in a 1-1 tie.
The seniors honored were:
- Eliana Montas
- Rosario Cisneros Barahona
- Keliah Cottrell
- Isabella Mollinea
- Arianna Josefina Maciel
- Ivy Pennyfeather
- Kaden Roche
- Arden Gray
- Nicole Udarnauth
- Lily Cameron
- Aylin Tejada Ruiz
- Claudia Martinez
Here are some scenes from teh day: