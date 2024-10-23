FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Soccer Honored At Senior Night

A dozen seniors on the Franklin High School girls’ soccer team were honored October 22 during the annual Senior Night Celebration.

The ceremony was held before the squad’s match against Colonia, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

The seniors honored were:

Eliana Montas

Rosario Cisneros Barahona

Keliah Cottrell

Isabella Mollinea

Arianna Josefina Maciel

Ivy Pennyfeather

Kaden Roche

Arden Gray

Nicole Udarnauth

Lily Cameron

Aylin Tejada Ruiz

Claudia Martinez

Here are some scenes from teh day:





