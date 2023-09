FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Soccer Falls To Immaculata, 5-0

The Franklin High School girls’ soccer teams’ woes on the pitch continued September 19 as the Lady Warriors fell to Immaculata High School 5-0.

Unbeaten Immaculata scored two goals in the first half and three more in the second half to cement the win.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:







