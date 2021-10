The Franklin High School girls’ soccer team bested the Colonia Patriots 2-0 October 11.

Freshman Arden Gray put the Lady Warriors on the board in the first period with an assist by Raquel Garces.

Anahi Balbuena added an insurance goal in the second period.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 3-8-2 overall and 1-7-1 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game: