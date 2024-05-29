FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Flag Football Team Captures First Big Central Tourney Championship
The Franklin High School Lady Warriors’ flag football championship game May 28 could have been called the Kayla Duncan show: The sophomore threw for 88 yards, scored the tying touchdown and then scored what turned out to be the winning conversion point.
All in a day’s work as the Lady Warriors bested Hunterdon Central Region 7-6 in the first Big Central Tournament championship game.
The Lady Warriors haven’t lost a game since dropping their season opener to Elizabeth, 29-12 on March 28. That’s seven consecutive wins, including early rounds of the BC tournament.
Next stop for the Lady Warriors is the State Tournament.
Duncan went 8-for-14 with one interception in collecting those 88 passing yards. She also had nine carries for 55 yards, including a 5-yard run in the second half for the tying touchdown.
Junior Nyasia Salley had six carriers for 61 yards in the winning effort.
Duncan’s passes went to Junior Chloe Jackson, who had one reception for 19 yards; Senior Iyanna Cotten, who had three receptions for 41 yards, and Senior Morgan Lewis, who had four receptions for 28 yards.
Cotten also recorded an interception on the last play of the game to seal Franklin’s win:
The players celebrated after the game:
Here are some scenes from the game:
This is the first year of a two-year probationary period for flag football in New Jersey. The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs all high school sports in New Jersey, is expected to formally accept the sport in its program at the end of 2025.
Franklin is one of 18 schools participating in the Big Central conference. Other local teams in the conference include New Brunswick, Piscataway, and South Brunswick.