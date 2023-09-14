FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Field Hockey Team Falls To Bernards, 7-1

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors field hockey team was dominated by Bernards in a 7-1 loss September 13.

Bernards had built a formidable 5-0 lead in the third quarter – after having scored a goal in the opening frame, three in the second and one in the third – before Franklin’s Dalena Lam, a Junior, was able to shoot the ball past Bernards’ goalie. Senior Olivia Nayak got the assist on the play.

Bernards bounced back later in the quarter, scoring another goal before the buzzer.

Bernards tacked on one more goal in the final quarter.

With the loss, the Lady Warriors fall to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:







