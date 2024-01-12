FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Basketball Falls To Gil St. Bernard’s, 68-42

DRAWING A BEAD – Lady Warrior Iyanna Cotten prepares to collect one of her three points from the foul line during Franklin’s January 11 game against Gil St. Bernard’s.

The Franklin High School girls’ basketball team’s difficult season continued January 11, when the Lady Warriors fell to Gil St. Bernard’s 68-42.

Gill controlled the game from the start, building a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The onslaught continued in the second frame, during which Gil scored 15 points while holding Franklin to 4, taking a 36-13 lead into halftime.

Gil also took the third quarter, 2013, although Franklin came back to take the final frame, 16-12.

Freshman Alivia Stewart led all Franklin scorers with 14 points, and senior Iyanna Cotten scored 11 points.

Senior Tiffany Pecorella contributed five points.

Sophomore Alissa Myers and Freshman Aleah Sunkins each scored four points.

Senior Morgan Lewis and Sophomore Kayla Duncan each scored two points.

With the loss, the Lady Warriors fall to 4-7 overall and 1-4 in the Skyland Conference.

Here re some scenes from the game:







