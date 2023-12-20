FHS Sports: Lady Warriors Basketball Dominates For First Season Win

WARRIOR ON THE MOVE – Sophomore Kayla Duncan brings the ball up-court during the Lady Warriors’ December 19 game against Ranney.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team on December 19 gave their rookie coach an early Christmas gift: his first win.

After enduring two lopsided losses to start the season, the Lady Warriors dominated Ranney School’s Panthers throughout the game for a 53-35 win.

And nothing could have made new head coach Darryl Robinson II happier.

“Feels good,” he said. “I’m glad we got it over with, now we can get into the real work.”

Franklin’s starting five wasted no time from the tip-off. The Lady Warriors kept the Panthers to single-digits while posting 19 points of their own to take the first quarter 19-4.

Ranney gained some ground in the second quarter, and Franklin slowed down a bit, but outscored Ranney 8-7 to take a 27-11 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Panthers made more of a game of it in the second half, outscoring Franklin 12-11 in the third quarter.

Franklin took the final frame 15-12.

Robinson said the decisive win took the sting out of the Lady Warriors’ first two outings, both of which they lost by double-digits.

“It makes me forget all about it now,” he said. “We can all enjoy it and we can all go home smiling now. I’m proud.”

Robinson said the key to the team’s win was its defense.

“We turned up on defense,” he said. “We really pressed, we picked up our effort and our energy and I think that’s what carried over to the offensive end today.”

“Everybody stood out,” Robinson said. “They played a great game; it’s a team sport and everybody complimented each other very well today.”

Senior Iyanna Cotten led all Lady Warriors scorers with 13 points.

She was followed by Sophomore Alissa Myers who scored 11 points, and Freshman Aleah Sunkins, who scored 10 points.

Freshman Alivia Stewart contributed with six points, Sophomore Kayla Duncan scored five points, and Sophomore Gianna Mattia scored four points.

Contributing two points each were Senior Tiffany Pecorella and Sophomore Samiya Hill.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 1-2 overall.

The Lady Warriors next face Watchung Hills Regional on December 21 at home.

Following are some scenes from the game:







