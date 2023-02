The three playing and two manager seniors on the Franklin High School girls’ basketball team received their special night February 7.

The honorees were walked a courtside red carpet by escorts after they were given flowers and a swag bag.

Honored were:

Tarae Jackson

Alyssa Pecorella

Keira Clark

Torie Schenck (Manager)

Nakami Peck-Wakunda (Manager)

Here are some scenes from the event: