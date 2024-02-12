Quantcast

FHS Sports: Indoor Track Seniors Honored

Added by Bill Bowman on February 12, 2024.
Saved under Boys Winter Track, Girls Winter Track, High School, Sports

The Franklin High school indoor track team received acknowledgement at the annual Senior Night ceremony on February 10.

The athletes were given pillows and other memorabilia as their names were called and they walked a red carpet with family and friends.

Those honored were:

  • Hannah Adhikari
  • Daniel Arana
  • Austin Choy
  • Rayne Davis
  • Bryce Dawson
  • Justin Des Vignes
  • Chavi Salvagno, Manager
  • Jorden Mingledolph
  • Adriana Monique Rollins
  • Qiora Rollins
  • Isaiah Osuntuyi
  • Kyrie Faust
  • Jessica Uzor
  • Javis White
  • Tallah Woodard

Here are some scenes from the event:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …