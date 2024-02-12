FHS Sports: Indoor Track Seniors Honored

The Franklin High school indoor track team received acknowledgement at the annual Senior Night ceremony on February 10.

The athletes were given pillows and other memorabilia as their names were called and they walked a red carpet with family and friends.

Those honored were:

Hannah Adhikari

Daniel Arana

Austin Choy

Rayne Davis

Bryce Dawson

Justin Des Vignes

Chavi Salvagno, Manager

Jorden Mingledolph

Adriana Monique Rollins

Qiora Rollins

Isaiah Osuntuyi

Kyrie Faust

Jessica Uzor

Javis White

Tallah Woodard

Here are some scenes from the event:







