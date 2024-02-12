FHS Sports: Indoor Track Seniors Honored
The Franklin High school indoor track team received acknowledgement at the annual Senior Night ceremony on February 10.
The athletes were given pillows and other memorabilia as their names were called and they walked a red carpet with family and friends.
Those honored were:
- Hannah Adhikari
- Daniel Arana
- Austin Choy
- Rayne Davis
- Bryce Dawson
- Justin Des Vignes
- Chavi Salvagno, Manager
- Jorden Mingledolph
- Adriana Monique Rollins
- Qiora Rollins
- Isaiah Osuntuyi
- Kyrie Faust
- Jessica Uzor
- Javis White
- Tallah Woodard
Here are some scenes from the event: