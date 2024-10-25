Quantcast

FHS Sports: Girls’ Volleyball Seniors Have Their Night

Added by Bill Bowman on October 25, 2024.
Saved under Girls' Volleyball, High School, Sports

The Franklin High School girls’ volleyball team’s seniors were honored with their Senior Night on October 24.

The ceremony was held before the Lady Warriors’ match against Pingry.

Those honored were:

  • Chloe Alexandra Jackson
  • Marina Pleconis
  • Diya Patel
  • Alexa Estevez
  • Maria Kamara – Team Manager
  • Saniya Sewnarine – Team Manager
  • Nyasia Salley – Team Manager

The team is coached by Head Coach Tom Hennessy and Assistant Coach Luisanny Ortiz.

Here are some scenes from the ceremony:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …