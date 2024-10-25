FHS Sports: Girls’ Volleyball Seniors Have Their Night
The Franklin High School girls’ volleyball team’s seniors were honored with their Senior Night on October 24.
The ceremony was held before the Lady Warriors’ match against Pingry.
Those honored were:
- Chloe Alexandra Jackson
- Marina Pleconis
- Diya Patel
- Alexa Estevez
- Maria Kamara – Team Manager
- Saniya Sewnarine – Team Manager
- Nyasia Salley – Team Manager
The team is coached by Head Coach Tom Hennessy and Assistant Coach Luisanny Ortiz.
Here are some scenes from the ceremony: