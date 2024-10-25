FHS Sports: Girls’ Volleyball Seniors Have Their Night

The Franklin High School girls’ volleyball team’s seniors were honored with their Senior Night on October 24.

The ceremony was held before the Lady Warriors’ match against Pingry.

Those honored were:

Chloe Alexandra Jackson

Marina Pleconis

Diya Patel

Alexa Estevez

Maria Kamara – Team Manager

Saniya Sewnarine – Team Manager

Nyasia Salley – Team Manager

The team is coached by Head Coach Tom Hennessy and Assistant Coach Luisanny Ortiz.

Here are some scenes from the ceremony:





