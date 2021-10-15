FHS Sports: Girls’ Tennis Downs Somerville, 4-1

The Franklin High School girls’ tennis team celebrated Senior Day in a big way October 14, defeating Somerville High School 4-1.

Freshman Pia Donnelly won the first singles match, 6-1 and 6-3, second singles was won by Senior Aditi Jacob, 6-1 and 6-3, and third singles was won by Senior Malinda Quain, 6-4, 6-4.

The tandem of Seniors Dhruvi Mehta and Christina Midgette won first doubles, 7-6 and 6-1.

The duo of Seniors Priya Patel and Abhigya Bavuluri lost their second doubles match, 6-0 and 6-4.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 10-7 overall and 7-6 in the Skyland Conference.

Here are some scenes from the match: