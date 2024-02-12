FHS Sports Gallery: Warriors Top Bridgewater To Move On In Somerset County Tourney

SCORE – Landen Miller goes up for two of his game-leading 19 points during the Warriors’ February 10 game against Bridgewater-Raritan in the Somerset County Tournament.

Senior Landen Miller led all scorers with 19 points February 10 in the Franklin High School Warriors basketball teams’ 66-42 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan in the Somerset County Tournament.

The Warriors dominated the entire game, but not more so than in the second quarter, when they outscored B-R 26-8. The Warriors also took the first quarter, 19-15.

With a 45-23 lead going into the second half, the Warriors outscored B-R 14-9 in the third quarter.

-R showed some life in the final frame, outscoring Franklin 10-7.

In addition to his 19 points, Miller recorded six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals.

Senior Keith Morris scored 18 points, with one rebound, three assists, and four steals.

Freshman Jah’naad Cady scored 10 points, with five rebounds, four assists, a block and three steals.

Senior Cam Brown scored nine points, recording one rebound, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

Junior Shaylen Patel scored six points, recording three rebounds and two assists.

Also contributing were Senior Devon Riddick, who scored two points, with two rebounds, one assist, and one block, and Brandon Thomas, who scored two points and recorded two rebounds and a steal.

Here are some scenes from the game:







Your Thoughts

comments