FHS Sports Gallery: Warriors Football Falls To Sayreville, 35-6
The Franklin High School football team’s Senior Night was spoiled October 6 by the Sayreville Bombers, who dominated the Warriors in 35-6 victory.
Sayreville started scoring in the second quarter, and the Bombers’ running and passing game had them leading 35-0 in the fourth quarter.
Franklin was able to avoid a shutout with a short run with about 8:40 left in the game.
With the loss, Franklin falls to 2-5 overall and 2-5 in the Big Central conference.
Here are some scenes from the game: