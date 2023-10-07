Quantcast

FHS Sports Gallery: Warriors Football Falls To Sayreville, 35-6

Added by Bill Bowman on October 6, 2023.
The Franklin High School football team’s Senior Night was spoiled October 6 by the Sayreville Bombers, who dominated the Warriors in 35-6 victory.

Sayreville started scoring in the second quarter, and the Bombers’ running and passing game had them leading 35-0 in the fourth quarter.

Franklin was able to avoid a shutout with a short run with about 8:40 left in the game.

With the loss, Franklin falls to 2-5 overall and 2-5 in the Big Central conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:



