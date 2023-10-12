FHS Sports Gallery: Lady Warriors JV Volleyball Team Falls To Hillsborough, 2-1

Despite a thrilling come-from-behind win in the first game of their three-game set, the Franklin High School JV Girls’ Volleyball team could not keep the momentum going and fell to Hillsborough 2-1 on October 11.

This is Franklin’s first year fielding a volleyball team, so there is no varsity level yet.

Volleyball games are played until one team scores 25 points. Three games comprise a match. Teams must win by at least two points.

That’s exactly what Franklin’s young squad did in the first game, coming from a deficit and breaking a late-game tie to take that match 26-24.

Hillsborough dominated the second game, winning it handily, 25-11.

Franklin came out swinging in the rubber match, taking a quick 7-point lead before Hillsborough battled back and made a game of it.

The lead changed hands several times, but Hillsborough finally pulled away, winning teh game and set 25-14.

Here are some scenes from the game:







