FHS Sports Gallery: Lady Warriors Advance In Somerset County Tourney

DOUBLE-TEAMED – Aliva Stewart looks for an opening during the Lady Warriors’ SCT game against Bernards on February 10.

The Franklin High School Lady Warriors basketball team wasted no time February 10 in showing Bernards High School what they were in for during the Somerset County Tournament’s second-round game, won by Franklin 67-35.

The Lady Warriors dominated from the get-go, posting 21 points in the first quarter while holding Bernards to four.

The dominance continued in the second quarter, with Franklin outscoring Bernards 16-7, taking a 36-11 lead into the half.

Bernards put up more of a fight in the second half, but Franklin still outscored them 17-12 in the third quarter and 13-12 in the final frame.

Freshman Aliva Stewart led all scorers with 21 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Senior Iyanna Cotten scored 14 points and posted eight rebounds, four assists, and seven steals.

Sophomore Alissa Myers scored 11 points and recorded two rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Freshman Aleah Sunkins scored 10 points and recorded six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Also contributing were Senior Morgan Lewis, who scored seven points, with five rebounds and a steal, and Senior Tiffany Pecorella, who scored four points with three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

The 5th-seeded Lady Warriors move into the quarter-final round of the tournament, taking on number 4 seed Pingry at Pingry on February 13.

Here are some scenes from the game:







