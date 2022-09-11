FHS Sports: Football Warriors Fall To Piscataway, 19-14 On Hall Of Fame Day
Members of four Franklin High School football championship teams were rooting them on, but that wasn’t enough as the present-day Warriors fell to rival Piscataway 19-14 on September 10.
The game for Franklin was highlighted by at times stifling defense, which twice stopped Piscataway inside the Franklin 8-yard line, and blocked an extra point attempt.
Quarterback Samuele Mattia passed for 82 yards, while Quasim Ashford picked up 64 rushing yards.
Franklin struck first on a 57-yard run by Daniel Okafor. The Warriors then made good on a 2-point conversion attempt to lead the Chiefs 8-0.
Piscataway scored the next two touchdowns, taking a 13-8 lead in the second quarter after a 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Franklin regained the lead, 14-13 in the third quarter on a short run by Ashford. An attempted 2-point conversion failed.
Piscataway sealed the game in the fourth quarter with a touchdown and a missed extra point.
Members of the Franklin High School state championship teams of 1989, 1990, 1994 and 1996 were on hand to be inducted into the FHS Sports Hall of Fame.
With the loss, the Warriors fall to 0-2.
Here are some scenes from the game: