FHS Sports: Football Warriors Fall To North Brunswick, 34-24

Added by Bill Bowman on October 1, 2022.
Saved under Football, High School, Sports

The Franklin High School football homecoming game was spoiled September 30 by the North Brunswick Raiders, who furthered their undefeated season by topping the Warriors 34-24.

North Brunswick tallied all of their points before Franklin scored in the third quarter. The warriors then completed the two-point conversion.

The Warriors added to their tally later in the fourth quarter.

With the loss, the Warriors fall the 0-5 overall and 0-5 in the Bib Central conference.

Here are some scenes from the game:



