FHS Sports: Football Warriors Fall To North Brunswick, 34-24
The Franklin High School football homecoming game was spoiled September 30 by the North Brunswick Raiders, who furthered their undefeated season by topping the Warriors 34-24.
North Brunswick tallied all of their points before Franklin scored in the third quarter. The warriors then completed the two-point conversion.
The Warriors added to their tally later in the fourth quarter.
With the loss, the Warriors fall the 0-5 overall and 0-5 in the Bib Central conference.
Here are some scenes from the game: