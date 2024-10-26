FHS Sports: Football Warriors Fall To North Brunswick, 22-20
The North Brunswick Raiders spoiled Franklin High School’s homecoming football game with a 22-20 win over the Warriors on October 25.
Franklin struck first after stopping a Raider drive deep in its own territory when Senior Christian Lewis grabbed a 21-yard pass from Sophomore quarterback Jah’naad Cady.
North Brunswick scored later, but a two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving Franklin with a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Cady increased the margin with a one-yard run into the end zone in the second quarter, but North Brunswick bounced back with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion, taking a 14-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Both teams were quiet until the fourth quarter, when Cady scroed again. Teh extra point gave Franklin a 20-14 lead.
That lead held until, with less than two minutes left in the game, North Brunswick scored and completed the two-point conversion to take a 22-20 lead.
Franklin’s final bid to win the game, a pass from Cady with seconds left in the quarter, was picked off by North Brunswick on the goal line.
With the loss, the Warriors end the regular season at 4-5 overall, and 1-3 in the Big Central division.
Here are some scenes from the game: